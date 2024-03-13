The Honduran shrimp industry hopes a ban on frozen exports to Mexico will be lifted next month, following the visit of Mexican health officials to Honduran processing plants this week.

"We hope the ban will be lifted in April," Javier Amador, executive director of Honduran shrimp producers association Andah told IntraFish.

Prior to the ban, Honduras annually shipped 22 million pounds of shrimp to Mexico, its second largest market after Taiwan.

In October, a federal judge from the Mexican state of Sinaloa granted a request from the Sinaloa Aquaculture Association to block entry of shrimp from Central America and Belize.