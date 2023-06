Honduran shrimp producers are buoyed by the prospect of gaining Chinese market access after the two countries established diplomatic ties in March.

Officials in Tegucigalpa, the capital city of Honduras, expect free trade deal talks to begin "shortly."

"The idea is to open markets for our shrimp in China," Honduran Deputy Foreign Minister Gerardo Torres told CGTN, a state-run foreign-language news TV channel based in Beijing, China.