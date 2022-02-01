Santa Priscila maintained its position as the the leading Ecuadorian shrimp exporter in 2022, according to numbers from the Camara Nacional de Acuacultura (CNA) trade association.

With shipments totaling nearly 390 million pounds, Santa Priscila accounted for 17 percent of Ecuador's shrimp exports last year.

Omarsa and Songa took second and third places behind Santa Priscila in a trio that shipped more than 800 million pounds between them.

The leading three Ecuadorian shrimp producers account for almost double that of the remaining top 10 exporters' shipments from the South American nation.