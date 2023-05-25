While shrimp is the world's most valuable farmed seafood, for the most part that has been contained to a relatively small group of countries producing massive volumes.

New interest in locally grown food -- spurred on by the collapse in the global supply chain amid the COVID-19 pandemic -- and the move toward a more sustainable "circular economy," however, have given recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) a major boost.

Primarily, that boost has come in the salmon farming sector, where upwards of 100 RAS or so-called "flow-through" projects (where seawater is brought into the systems) have been launched.