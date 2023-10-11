Animal breeding technology company Hendrix Genetics has opened its new shrimp breeding center (BMC) in the Andhra Pradesh region of India.

In early 2022, the company formed a joint venture with India-based hatchery Sapthagiri Hatcheries.

This latest development marks a "milestone" in Hendrix Genetics' mission to enhance shrimp breeding and meet the growing demand for high-quality shrimp genetics in India, it said.

The facility, located in Ranasthalam in the Srikakulam District, has a broodstock capacity exceeding 150,000.

The BMC facility is managed by Kona Bay, a subsidiary of Hendrix Genetics.