Project Sea Dragon (PSD), the mammoth land-based shrimp farm being built in Australia, lodged an appeal last week against a court order that its operations should be liquidated.

The instruction to the Seafarms-owned﻿, Nissui-backed shrimp farm was made Feb. 23 by an Australian federal court judge after a pay dispute with the construction company Canstruct, which is working on the project.

The project, a staged development of up to 10,000 hectares of shrimp production ponds, supported by a series of geographically separate facilities across northern Australia, has had a decade-long history of challenges.