French retailer Auchan, feed manufacturer BioMar, Ecuadorian shrimp farmer Edpacif, and international NGO Earthworm Foundation have joined forces to develop a new responsible shrimp product line.

The product focuses on reducing the carbon footprint of the shrimp production process across the value chain and also takes into account social sustainability.

"Our customers are asking for more responsible seafood," said Auchan Seafood Manager, Olivier Vandebeulque. "To ensure we can provide it, we need commitment from the entire value chain."

For its part BioMar set out to minimize the carbon footprint of the shrimp feed through "meticulous recipe optimization," replacing fish oil with microalgae and by sourcing 100 percent of the marine protein used from high-quality trimmings.