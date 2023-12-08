A former executive director for the American Shrimp Processors Association has been charged with stealing money from the group.

Biloxi Police charged 79-year-old Charles David Veal with felony embezzlement, reported local news site WXXV Friday.

He is suspected of stealing more than $3 million (€2.8 million) between 2016 and 2022, the news site reported.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation that started after the American Shrimp Processors Association reported that Veal had transferred funds from the group’s bank account to his personal account, the news site said.