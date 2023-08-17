Far from being deterred by the stalled progress of an expansion of its Florida indoor shrimp farm, land-based recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) firm American Mariculture is now eyeing a much larger expansion of the facility.
Latest Jobs
Florida indoor RAS shrimp producer eyes massive new expansion
Much of American Mariculture's focus is currently on genetics and broodstock as the company seeks financing for the stalled expansion of indoor RAS shrimp farm.
17 August 2023 12:53 GMT Updated 17 August 2023 12:53 GMT
By