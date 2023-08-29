The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has signed a Regulatory Partnership Arrangement (RPA) with Ecuador’s seafood regulatory authority aimed at bolstering the safety of shrimp imported into the United States.
First-of-its-kind agreement between US, Ecuador establishes new food safety protocols for imported shrimp
Lawmakers mandated the FDA to consider and develop new options to improve the regulation of imported farmed shrimp, including separate RPAs with India, Ecuador and Indonesia.
