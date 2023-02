Nutreco-owned aquaculture feed giant Skretting will open its first feed plant in India next week.

The company invested €18.5 million ($20 million) in the 20,000-square-meter facility located in Surat in Gujarat state.

The facility, which will produce feed for white and black tiger shrimp, carp, snakehead and seabass, has three production lines with a capacity of 50,000 metric tons per year.