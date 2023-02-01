Global shrimp production will likely slow down in 2023, according to executives at the National Fisheries Institute (NFI) Global Seafood Market Conference in Palm Springs, California, last week.

After a sustained period of steady growth, global production has levelled off in the past couple of years at around 5 million metric tons, and Travis Larkin, president of shrimp trading group Seafood Exchange, said that based current data a "slight slowing or negative production" is likely this year.

This year is one of the most difficult to predict over the past five or six years, but production is sure to be down at least in the first quarter because of reduced stocking levels in the closing months of 2022, the executive said.