Ecuador's shrimp industry is suffering losses of as much as $5 million (€4.7 million) a day because of energy rationing across the country, shrimp producers trade body Camara Nacional de Acuacultura (CNA) said.

The South American nation's shrimp processors and packers are bearing the brunt of the pain, incurring daily costs of $3 million (€2.8 million), with feed producers suffering more than a $1 million (€942,359) in daily losses from energy rationing.

These costs do not take into account other links in the production chain, underlining the need for rapid measures to address the situation, according to CNA Executive Director Jose Antonio Camposano.