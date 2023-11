Ecuador's shrimp producers are being warned to take measures to mitigate the threat of flooding that could result from El Niño-influenced weather over much of the South American nation's shrimp producing areas.

Around than 50 percent or 110,000 hectares of Ecuadorian production sites lie in parts of the country prone to flooding.

Areas most at risk are shrimp producing regions in Esmeraldas and Manabi in the northwest, and Santa Elena, Guayas and El Oro in the southwest.