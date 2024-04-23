The Ecuadorian shrimp industry is facing a shrimp feed shortfall of as much as 10 percent of its requirements following the introduction of power cuts forced on the South American nation by the effects of drought, shrimp producers trade body Camara Nacional de Acuacultura (CNA) said Tuesday.

A new round of power cuts aimed at curbing drought effects in Ecuador introduced two weeks ago is having a significant impact on the entire shrimp production chain.

Chief among those suffering is the feed sector and, in turn, their shrimp farmers who require feed.