Ecuadorian shrimp producer Grupo Almar plans to target markets in China, the United States and Europe when the first phase of its new $40 million (€37.8 million) shrimp processing plant opens in August next year.

This comes as the company shifts from mainly being a supplier to Ecuadorian shrimp exporters to an exporter in its own right, selling its own brand to customers with strict requirements for sustainability and best aquaculture practices.

"We have already been selling to these markets directly this year," Grupo Almar Jose Antonio Lince told IntraFish.