Ecuadorian shrimp producer Grupo Almar is building a 60,000 metric ton capacity processing plant in the South American nation as part of plans to step up its presence in export markets, a source familiar with the situation told IntraFish.
Until now the company, which produces around 130,000 metric tons of shrimp annually, has sold its shrimp to other processors who have then exported products overseas.
18 September 2023 20:14 GMT Updated 19 September 2023 2:19 GMT
