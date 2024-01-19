India shrimp farmers are struggling. Oversupply, falling prices and a highly competitive landscape combined with a fragmented network of information has led many producers to slash stocking densities, switch product and adopt other coping strategies to survive.

If the situation continues, the impacts could become far more obvious.

"If these low prices continue for some time, I think it will have a much more bad effect," one US-based importer of Indian shrimp told IntraFish.

For a time the world's biggest farmed shrimp producer, India has in recent years ceded its place to Ecuador, where lower stocking and a more structured industry and leadership have given the South American nation the upper hand.