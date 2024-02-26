The Ecuadorian shrimp industry said it is strengthening protocols after sodium metabisulfite residue levels above permitted limits were found in a specific group of shrimp exports to China, Ecuadorian shrimp producers' trade association Camara Nacional de Aquacultura (CNA) said in a statement.

"Strengthening means reviewing and correcting if any error is detected in the protocol," Jose Antonio Camposano, executive director of shrimp producers trade association (CNA) told IntraFish.

Checking metabisulfite residue levels before shrimp is shipped is already part of the protocols, which will be revised if an error is detected, he reiterated.