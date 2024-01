With a month of numbers still to tabulate, Ecuadorian shrimp producers have already set a new export record.

In 2022, the industry exported 2.34 billion pounds of shrimp, but with November's total of more than 216 million pounds, shipments for 2023 have already reached a new record of 2.44 billion pounds and will go higher when December's exports numbers are finalized.

At the current average monthly rate, exports for 2023 could potentially come in at around 2.66