Ecuadorian farmed shrimp exports hit a monthly record of 236.2 million pounds in March, hoisted by a new high watermark in shipments to China, following the abandonment of its COVID-19 zero tolerance policy.

The new monthly record beat the previous monthly best of 227 million pounds set in July 2022 and was 28 percent higher than the same month in 2022.

Shipments also raked in just under $590 million (€535 million) for Ecuadorian shrimp firms.