Ecuadorian shrimp producers must find new markets in North America, Europe and Asia to overcome a "dangerous overreliance" on the Chinese market, according to Jose Antonio Camposano, executive director at shrimp producers' trade body Camara Nacional de Aquacultura (CNA).
Latest Jobs
Ecuador shrimp producers warn of 'dangerous overdependence' on Chinese market
While Ecuador's producers have been trying to diversify, shipments to China have grown from 53 percent of total exports to 64 percent in a year.
11 July 2023 5:01 GMT Updated 11 July 2023 5:01 GMT
By