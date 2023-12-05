Ecuador's shrimp producers are pushing back against proposals to levy a 3 percent tax on companies' total revenues, saying plans put before lawmakers last week as harmful to competitiveness.

The Economic Efficency and Employment Generation bill sent to lawmakers for scrutiny would effectively create new sales tax, seriously reduce working capital levels and reduce companies liquidity, just shrimp producers and packers are going through their worst crisis in history, according to shrimp producers trade body Camara Nacional de Acuacultura (CNA).