Ecuadorian shrimp producers are closely monitoring the impact on US seafood consumption following the latest 0.25 percent rise in interest rates announced by the US Federal Reserve last month.

Amid inflation concerns, on March 22 the US central bank raised rates for the ninth consecutive month to 4.75 percent, the highest rate since 2007.

Rates were close to zero earlier last year.

"We believe that if the economy continues to cool off, this directly affects consumption," said Jose Antonio Camposano, executive director of shrimp producers' trade group Camara Nacional de Aquacultura (CNA).