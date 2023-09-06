Ecuador's shrimp industry is calling for private security companies to be allowed to use automatic weapons and rifles to try to stem a tide of violence that has left two dead and 45 injured in attacks on shrimp industry workers, boats and vehicles so far this year.
The more than 60 incidents recorded by Aug. 30 do not tell the whole story because of crimes going unreported for fear of reprisals, shrimp industry officials say.
