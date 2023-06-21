The Ecuadorian shrimp industry is rejecting comments made by presidential election candidate Fernando Villavencio linking the sector with organized crime and corruption.

The industry is upset with a comments made against it by Villavencio, who plans to run in the August election.

"I am facing the four largest checkbooks in this country: telecommunications, bananas, shrimp and bribery," was among Villavencio's comments objected to by shrimp producers' trade body Camara Nacional de Aquacultura (CNA).