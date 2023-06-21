The Ecuadorian shrimp industry is rejecting comments made by presidential election candidate Fernando Villavencio linking the sector with organized crime and corruption.

The industry is upset with a comments made against it by Villavencio, who plans to run in the August election.

Saudi Arabian investment firm takes stake in shrimp, seabass producer
 Read more

"I am facing the four largest checkbooks in this country: telecommunications, bananas, shrimp and bribery," was among Villavencio's comments objected to by shrimp producers' trade body Camara Nacional de Aquacultura (CNA).