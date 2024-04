Two of Ecuador's largest farmed shrimp producers have had import duties imposed on them by the United States significantly reduced, according to Jose Antonio Camposano, the head of Camara Nacional de Acuacultura (CNA), which represents Ecuador's shrimp producers.

Initial countervailing duties (CVD) against shrimp farmer Santa Priscila announced in March were set at a rate of 13.41 percent, while Songa received a duty of 1.69 percent.

Santa Priscila has now had its rate reduced to 2.89