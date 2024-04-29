Ecuador's monthly shrimp exports fell 14 percent in March from a year earlier to 202 million pounds, according to the Ecuadorian shrimp producers' trade association Camara Nacional de Aquacultura (CNA).

It is the third consecutive month that Ecuador's shrimp exports have fallen, an infrequent occurrence over the past decade for the South American nation's shrimp farmers, packers and processors who have become accustomed to almost continuous growth.

The first five months of 2024 will likely determine whether Ecuador's decade-long shrimp export boom may be finally running out of steam, Jose Antonio Camposano, executive director of shrimp producers trade association (CNA) told IntraFish in January.

