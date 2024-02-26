Ecuador's global monthly shrimp exports fell 6 percent in January from a year earlier to 216.3 million pounds, according to the Ecuadorian shrimp producers' trade association Camara Nacional de Aquacultura (CNA).

It is only the second time since February 2021, when Ecuador's imports were hit by delays at Chinese ports because of stringent checks linked to the global COVID 19 pandemic, that exports have fallen year over year.

China continues to be Ecuador's largest export market. Shipments there were 21 percent higher in 2023 at 1.58