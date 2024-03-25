Ecuador's monthly shrimp exports fell 2 percent in February from a year earlier to 201.4 million pounds, according to the Ecuadorian shrimp producers' trade association Camara Nacional de Aquacultura (CNA).

It is the second consecutive month that Ecuador's shrimp shipments have fallen, an infrequent occurrence over the past decade for the South American nation's shrimp farmers, packers and processors who have become accustomed to almost continuous growth.

