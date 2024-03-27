Shrimp producers in Ecuador are being urged to vary their travel routes and avoid carrying large sums of money to reduce the risk of kidnap and extortion, according to a new guide issued by their representative trade body.

Camara Nacional de Aquacultura (CNA) also warned its members to pay close attention to the body language of others and to avoid falling into the trap of stereotyping criminals and their actions. The tactics employed by criminals, it said, are evolving.

“In the shrimp industry, the issue of security has become more evident and urgent,” the CNA wrote in a guide for members published in the industry magazine Aquacultura.