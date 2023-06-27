Ecuadorian global farmed shrimp exports hit a monthly record of 236.8 million pounds in May, fueled by surging exports to China, the country's largest market.

Total shipments edged above the previous record set in March of 236.2 million pounds, when exports to China reached a high watermark of 156 million pounds.

In May, shipments to China were 150.9 million pounds, up 40 percent on the same month last year.

In the opening five months of 2023, China accounted for nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of Ecuadorian shrimp exports.