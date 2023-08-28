After smashing record after record in recent times Ecuador's global monthly shrimp exports fell 3 percent in July from a year earlier to 220.8 million pounds, as producers shipped less to key markets in China, the rest of Asia and the United States, numbers from Ecuadorian shrimp producers' trade body Camara Nacional de Aquacultura (CNA) show.
Market sources report higher prices in China for Ecuadorian shrimp despite reduced shipments.
28 August 2023 13:06 GMT Updated 28 August 2023 13:06 GMT
