Dutch importer and processor Sea Fresh has teamed with Sri Lanka's largest shrimp farmer Taprobane Seafoods, to acquire a vannamei shrimp farm in Sri Lanka.

"This strategic move marks a significant milestone in our goal of further vertical integration within the supply chain," said Sea Fresh in a post on LinkedIn.

The newly acquired farm is 72,000 square meters and located in Karikattiya in the northwest of the country. It contains 18 circular recirculating aquaculture system tanks and five lined ponds.