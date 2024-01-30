Brazilian shrimp producers are predicting a 22 percent growth in production this year to 220,000 metric tons, aided by stable prices, the emergence of small-scale producers and the expansion of processing capacity in the northeast of the country.

Having succeeded in hoisting production by 20 percent last year to 180,000 metric tons, producers are setting the bar even higher and taking advantage of stronger domestic demand for shrimp from the foodservice and retail sectors.

"Domestic market prices are contributing. We have heavily increased our processing capacity," Itamar Rocha, president of Brazilian shrimp producers trade body ABCC, told IntraFish.