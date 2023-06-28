After a volatile series of twists and turns, Seafarms, the company behind huge Australian shrimp farm Project Sea Dragon earlier this month made the call to reinstate its commitment to development.

The company has "sufficiently completed financial modelling" and the revised business case and options for development are "well progressed" according to Seafarms CEO Rod Dyer.

As such it will be reengaging with both previous and new funders as well as debt providers, said Dyer.

Key risks of the March 2022 project review instigated by then directors Mick McMahon and Ian Brannan, particularly regarding the use of 10 hectare ponds and the absence of finance have been addressed in the updated plans.