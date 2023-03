The giant indoor shrimp farm set up by Thai food heavyweight CP Foods is almost ready to deliver its first consumer product, Homegrown CEO and CP Foods VP Robins McIntosh told IntraFish Thursday.

While the farm has been supplying post-larvae to other indoor shrimp farming operations in the United States and Europe for over two years, its first crop of consumer product should now be harvested at the end of April or beginning of May, according to McIntosh.

The date is slightly later than the