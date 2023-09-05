Canadian seafood conglomerate Cooke Inc. said Tuesday it appointed Johan Brouwer as the new managing director of Morubel and executive frozen sales leader for Cooke Europe.

Morubel, a shrimp processor in Western Europe cultivates, processes and distributes shrimp and organic and frozen products to retail, foodservice buyers across Europe.

Brouwer, who has 25 years of experience in seafood is joining Cooke from Netherlands-based algae oil producer Veramaris, where he was the director of business development. He previously held roles at Seafood Connection and Mowi and currently sits on the board of directors for the Global Shrimp Forum.

In August 2022, Cooke has acquired Belgian shrimp processor Morubel from investment company Bencis.

Morubel’s wild-catch product range includes Argentina red shrimp, shrimp, crayfish, and squid. The company also supplies farmed seafood, including black tiger shrimp, northern prawns, mussels and scallops.

Founded in 1954, Morubel was acquired in 2014 by Bencis Capital Partners, an independent investment company with offices in Amsterdam, Brussels, and Düsseldorf.