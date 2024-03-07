This story is the third in a three-part series about the growth of China’s shrimp industry. Click here for a story on Chinese production growth and here for a story about shrimp prices and trade.



China’s shrimp feed industry has grown rapidly in recent times, with a series of mergers and acquisitions adding scale and reach to the country’s largest suppliers.

With this growth has come consolidation. The shrimp feed sector is no longer a scattered landscape of small, disconnected producers; rather, the industry has become more concentrated around a small number of large players that dominate particular regions of the country.