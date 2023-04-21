Wyoming-based Aquabanq has acquired land in West Virginia to build what the company is describing as a multimillion-dollar land-based recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) shrimp farm.

The company had planned to build a RAS land-based salmon farm in rural Millinocket, Maine, but put a pause on that plan in late 2021. At the time, AJ Shapiro, CEO of Aquabanq, blamed the struggles of other fledgling US land-based salmon farmers for his decision to not move forward with the Maine farm.

Shapiro told IntraFish Friday that project is on hold in Maine for the next two years as "the market needs a pause from bad news created by the usual suspects."