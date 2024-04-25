Farmgate shrimp prices in China suffered another downturn in recent weeks due to weather and a government-enforced power outage, according to a leading shrimp sector analyst.

“Prices have come down lately,” said Ida Seljevoll Skancke, an analyst with Norwegian seafood data and analysis provider Kontali, told IntraFish at the recent Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona.

Unusually high temperature fluctuations between day and night left shrimp more susceptible to disease, she said, and the market situation was exacerbated by a power cut imposed by the Ministry of Agriculture in the southern province of Guangdong, a major shrimp-growing region.