China's total global shrimp imports increased 48 percent in May compared with the same month last year to 415 metric tons (914,918 pounds), Ecuadorian shrimp producers' trade body Camara Nacional de Aquacultura (CNA) said in a bulletin.

In the wider context, Chinese imports are almost double those of May 2021, the second year of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Ecuador remained China's biggest supplier, accounting for 73 percent of the country's imports, far ahead of India's 11 percent.

So far this year, Chinese imports of Ecuadorian shrimp are up 57 percent at around 300 metric tons (661,386 pounds), while Indian shrimp imports are just short of 50 metric tons (110,231 pounds).