Chinese farmed shrimp heavyweight Zhangiang Guolian Aquatic has terminated a five year memorandum of understanding with the Saudia Arabia Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The agreement, signed in June last year with the fund's Public Investment Fund (PIF) Asia Division, was aimed at delivering a deal on seafood trading and procurement with funding from PIF worth $560 million (€512 million).

The intended cooperation was based on a four year long exclusive agreement between Guolian and the Saudi Arabian National Aquaculture Group (NAQUA) for distribution of Saudi farmed vannamei shrimp in the Chinese market.