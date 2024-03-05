This story is the first in a three-part series about the growth of China’s shrimp industry. Check back later this week for stories about shrimp trade and feed supply to the sector.

From cold northern climes to the tropical southern border with Vietnam, Robins McIntosh has traveled much of China’s long coastline. Even this veteran of the global shrimp industry is surprised at what he has seen.

“It’s stunning,” said McIntosh, vice-president of Thai food conglomerate CP Foods. “There are shrimp farms where there shouldn’t be shrimp farms.”