Significant amendments to India's coastal aquaculture bill proposed to the Indian government could transform India's shrimp farming industry, easing the path for more of the country's coastal communities to join the sector.

The amendments will include bringing all farm licencing and renewal online, the "easing out" of many regulations and the bringing together of licencing for hatcheries and farms under one umbrella.

The amendments are expected to be passed by the government "very soon" according to a source on the Coastal Aquaculture Authority's (CAA's) Bill Amendment Committee.