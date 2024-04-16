Seafood certification body the Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) said Tuesday no conclusions can be drawn yet from its internal investigation of allegations that its certified Indian shrimp processors have mistreated workers or routinely violated food safety standards.

"The ongoing investigation is currently focused on a small group of shrimp facilities, and no final conclusions can be shared at this time," the GSA said.

The certification group and the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) were forced in March to address allegations that India’s shrimp industry is mistreating workers and violating quality standards.