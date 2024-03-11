Several Indian shrimp producers are seeking to add value to their products in a bid to raise margins during what promises to be another exceptionally tough year for the industry.

By launching exports of breaded and battered shrimp, these processors are hoping to break into new markets after another year in which farmers have largely been unable to sell at above the cost of production.

Exporters are also anxiously awaiting a preliminary ruling this month on countervailing duties in the United States, which – depending on the outcome – could make things tougher to sell shrimp in a key market.