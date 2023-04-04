Executives are hoping an AUD 3.5 million (€2.2 million/$2.4 million) injection from Seafarms Group's cash reserves will be enough to get Project Sea Dragon, the huge Nissui-backed shrimp farm under construction in Australia, moving again.

The company was placed into administration Feb. 15 after Seafarms Group (SFG), its key shareholder, announced it would discontinue its funding.

It was unclear at that time whether creditors would vote for a proposed Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) or for liquidation of the project.