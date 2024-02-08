Honduran shrimp producers were buoyed by the prospect of gaining Chinese market access after the two countries established diplomatic ties last March.

But after turning its back on Taiwan, one of its key shrimp markets, the expected gains from embracing China have yet to materialize, in part because Chinese buyers are currently only willing to pay half of what Taiwanese buyers were paying, shrimp producers association Andah told IntraFish.

The Central American nation agreed to support the Beijing government's "One China" policy and ditch diplomatic ties with Taiwan that stretch back to the 1940s.