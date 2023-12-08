Oman-based Fisheries Development Group is launching a new 4,000 metric ton shrimp farming project in the southern part of the country.

The OMR 16 million (€38 million/$42 million) project in the village of Al Khuwaima will produce high-quality fresh and frozen vannamei shrimp. The farm site is located in the Jalan Bani Bu Ali region and stretches across two million square meters.

The project is expected to be an an important contributor to Oman's aquaculture sector, the company press release said.

The area also hosts a hatchery, a post-larval shrimp production unit, an incubator, 126 fattening ponds, packaging units, a laboratory as well as staff accommodation.

"The fisheries sector plays a vital role in Oman's economy and this project is in line with the government's vision for economic development and food security," Fisheries Development of Oman Chairman Munir bin Ali Al Munairi said.

The Khuwaima shrimp project is designed to help meet the growing demand for locally produced high-quality shrimp.